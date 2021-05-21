Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday.

THS opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £399.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.86.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

