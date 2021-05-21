Peel Hunt Trims First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Target Price to GBX 2,720

First Derivatives (LON:FDP) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LON:FDP opened at GBX 2,265 ($29.59) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,772.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,902.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. First Derivatives has a 52 week low of GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The firm has a market cap of £627.79 million and a P/E ratio of 43.13.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

