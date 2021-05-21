Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.93

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $16.85. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

