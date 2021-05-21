Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

PSHG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,801. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

