Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,062. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

