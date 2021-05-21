PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith Sells 1,085 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PetIQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in PetIQ by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

