PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

PGTI opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

