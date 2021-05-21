Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 349.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

