PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.94 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 50.2% lower against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $393,027.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.00982678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00096001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.60 or 0.08362201 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

