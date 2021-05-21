Phore (PHR) Trading Down 37.1% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 37.1% against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $6,843.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022871 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.26 or 0.00997150 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,110,101 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

