Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.56

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 3532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $854.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Photronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Photronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

