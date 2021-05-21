Pickle Finance Trading Down 48.8% Over Last 7 Days (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $11.61 or 0.00031347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00068300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.40 or 0.00997690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00096816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,416,794 coins and its circulating supply is 1,408,605 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

