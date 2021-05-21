Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Lifted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,250,000 after buying an additional 308,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,122,000 after acquiring an additional 250,663 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,282,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

