Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.63.

PNW stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

