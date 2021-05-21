Piper Sandler Comments on OncoCyte Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.32.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 527,032 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $52,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

