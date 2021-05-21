Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,009,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,376,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

