PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Down 26.6% This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $1,780.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,133,270 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

