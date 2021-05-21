PIXEL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $120.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $45.99 million and approximately $120.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,061.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $803.35 or 0.01956455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.10 or 0.00475151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003520 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

