Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,108.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

