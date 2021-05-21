Playkey (PKT) Trading Down 67.5% This Week

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $412,727.30 and approximately $76,193.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00067454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.37 or 0.00974051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.71 or 0.08764750 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.