Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLZ.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$412.29 million and a P/E ratio of -27.93. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$4.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.08%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.