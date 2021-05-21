Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.06.

Plug Power stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

