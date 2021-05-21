pNetwork Price Reaches $1.08 (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $33.70 million and $9.82 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded down 45% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 77,056,138 coins and its circulating supply is 31,202,563 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

