PolkaFoundry Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.30 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $488,862.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00068691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.29 or 0.00999776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00098680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.98 or 0.09156099 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,482,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.