Poshmark Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 14,025 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,275 call options.

Poshmark stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00. Poshmark has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POSH. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

