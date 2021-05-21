PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,775%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after purchasing an additional 139,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. 17,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,939. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

