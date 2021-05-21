Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.60). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 356,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

