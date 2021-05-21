Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

