Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 98.29% and a negative net margin of 258.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. 26,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,351,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Precipio has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

