Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading 9.9% Higher

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) was up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 4,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 889,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek Jantz sold 9,665 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $105,541.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,967,207 shares in the company, valued at $43,321,900.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $83,488.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,137,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,692 shares of company stock worth $912,054. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

