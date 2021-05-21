Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 112,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 27,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PMOIY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

The firm has a market cap of $288.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

