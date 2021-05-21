Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.78

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 5974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

