Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.78

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 5974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73.
In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
