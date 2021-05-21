Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $25.57 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $219,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 116.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $247,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $6,792,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $344,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $559.81 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $185.89 and a 1 year high of $595.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $540.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

