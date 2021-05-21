Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $251.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.25. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

