Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 1.5% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.20% of Teradyne worth $40,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 620,157 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $126.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

