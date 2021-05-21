Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 2,603 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

