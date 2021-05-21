Prometeus Price Reaches $14.48 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $14.48 or 0.00035195 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $238.24 million and $6.76 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00017129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.02 or 0.01071725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.67 or 0.09532548 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

