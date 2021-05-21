Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Down to $19.37

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $18.20. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 358 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30).

In related news, Director Joseph C. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stenhouse bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 879,000 shares of company stock worth $16,701,000. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $55,354,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $51,727,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $33,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $14,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.