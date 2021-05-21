Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce sales of $295.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.07.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 302,483 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,974. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.98. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

