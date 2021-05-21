ProPetro Holding Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

PUMP stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 3.48.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $4,151,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

