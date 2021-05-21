ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth $171,000.

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

