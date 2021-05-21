ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, May 25th (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 24th.

NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $140.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $153.77.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.