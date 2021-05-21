ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, May 25th (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 24th.

NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $140.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.33. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $153.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

