ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.76 ($22.07).

PSM stock opened at €17.87 ($21.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 1-year high of €18.84 ($22.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

