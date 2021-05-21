Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 5,871 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 2.16% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.