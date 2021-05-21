Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.25 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $297.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

