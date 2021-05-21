Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.32 and its 200-day moving average is $214.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $153.06 and a 52-week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

