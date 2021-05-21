Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,990 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.05. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

