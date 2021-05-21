Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 2.16% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $39.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

