Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 251,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $106.59 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.