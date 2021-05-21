Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $3.69 Million in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $399,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $746,000.

PTH opened at $148.90 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $193.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.89.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

